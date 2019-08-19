TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old that took place in west Toledo in January.

The suspect is in custody after the Ohio Division of Wildlife stopped a stolen vehicle he was traveling in near Maumee Bay.

Police say the 17-year-old is the murder suspect in the shooting death of Valijon Foster II.

Police say the 17-year-old has been on the run since Foster's death when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

WTOL will not name the murder suspect until he is certified as an adult.