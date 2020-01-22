WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with rape at a Wood County residence.

The juvenile was also arrested for underage alcohol violation.

He is being held at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the police report, the alleged rape happened on Nov. 2. The report states the juvenile victim was unable to give her consent.

Police say charges are pending with the juvenile prosecutor for additional juveniles involved.

Summer Woodman, 25, was also arrested on six counts of providing a place for underage consumption.

She is being held at the Wood county Justice Center.