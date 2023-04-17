16-year-old girl shot at Smith park dies

Justice Williams was one of six people shot at the park last week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl who was among six people shot last week at Smith Park in central Toledo has died.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed Monday that Justice Williams died over the weekend. Additional counselors were brought to school Monday to assist students and staff.

Williams is the city's sixth teenage homicide victim this year.

Toledo police officers found three people wounded, including the child, at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ewing Street and Woodland Avenue. Three other people were also shot minutes later at nearby Smith Park.

Police Thursday said they believe all victims were in the vicinity of the park at the time of the shootings and are treating this as one large incident.

The child and two other people -- Eleanor Dunn, 35, and Jade Lamb, 19 -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday.

A 15-year-old was grazed, as was Brandon Denwiddie, 38.

"This situation is absolutely horrible," Toledo Police Lieutenant Michael Kurjan said Thursday. "It's people in our community who are out there just trying to have a nice time and their day or life is ruined by some horrible people."