Teen indicted in June murder of 17-year-old Antwan Walker

A grand jury indicted a 16-year-old Toledoan on four felony counts in a June homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage in the story that aired on June 14, 2022.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted 16-year-old Jashawn Allen in the June 14 homicide of 17-year-old Antwan Walker on Thursday.

Allen, one of two suspects in the case, is being tried as an adult. The second suspect, a 15-year-old whose name is withheld, is not yet being tried as an adult.

The jury charged Allen with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He is currently in custody at a juvenile detention center.

According to a June 14 Toledo police report, Walker was shot in an alley between houses on Burnham and Vermaas shortly before 7 p.m. in west Toledo. Walker was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he later died. At the time, he was the fifth minor to be shot and killed in Toledo in 2022.

Police arrested Allen and the second suspect at a nearby residence.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.