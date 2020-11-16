16-year-old girl charged with murder in April homicide that killed Woodward High School student

On April 27, police were called to Prospect and Waite avenues, where Bryan Williams, 18, was found shot. The Woodward HS senior died of his wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with murder in an April homicide.

According to Toledo police, the suspect was arrested Monday and placed in juvenile justice custody. WTOL will not identify the suspect until she has been indicted by a grand jury.

On April 27, police were sent to Prospect and Waite avenues on the call of a person shot. Officers arrived to discover Bryan Williams, 18, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to the coroner, Williams was found in a driveway and transported to St. Vincent Hospital where resuscitative measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

At the time of the incident, police were searching for a man and woman in connection to the incident.

After a monthslong investigation into the homicide, the 16-year-old girl was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

Williams was a senior at Woodward High School, where he played quarterback for the Polar Bears and was an All-City League athlete.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.