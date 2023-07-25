15-year-old shot outside west Toledo apartment complex

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot early Tuesday morning in west Toledo.

According to a police report, the victim was shot once on his left side by an unknown gunman outside the Fox Run Apartments on Stirrup Lane about 1 a.m. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

WTOL 11 does not name minors injured by gunfire. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.