15-year-old arrested for shooting at woman in car

Police responded to the incident at 2:45 p.m. Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a woman while driving her car in central Toledo.

A 19-year-old woman called police about 2:45 p.m. saying she was shot at on Montrose Avenue. She was not injured.

According to a police report, the 15-year-old suspect was arrested nearby.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and is charged with felonious assault.

WTOL 11 does not name minors charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.