14-year-old shot after nearby argument leads to shootout

The teen told police they were walking down the street early Sunday when they were hit by a bullet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager was shot early Sunday morning in south Toledo while walking down the street.

Toledo police officers were sent to a hospital just after midnight when a 14-year-old walked in with a gunshot wound to the ankle. According to a police report, the juvenile told officers they were walking down an unknown street in the area of Arlington Avenue and Detroit Avenue when a group of people started arguing and firing weapons.

The 14-year-old was struck in the left ankle. WTOL 11 does not name minors injured by gunfire.

An unknown person transported the teen to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.