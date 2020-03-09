14-year-old in critical condition after central Toledo shooting

A 10-year-old is facing non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a 14-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Brown and Avondale in central Toledo Wednesday night.

Dispatch reports that the call came in just after 10:16 p.m.

Toledo police arrived on scene and found the 14-year-old and a 10-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital; the 14-year-old with life-threatening injuries and the 10-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.