14 rounds fired at Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday

Toledo police officers found numerous shell casings following ShotSpotter alerts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Numerous shell casings were recovered at the Greenbelt Place Apartments on Walnut Street in north Toledo Wednesday morning following a shooting.

Toledo police responded to the complex just before 8:30 after two ShotSpotter alerts indicated 14 gunshots were fired. According to a police report, officers located eight shell casings at the scene.

An apartment in the 800 block was struck by two bullets. Officers made contact with the occupant and determined nobody was injured.

Officer reviewed security footage and identified two males firing weapons - one wearing an orange sweat suit and one wearing a gray sweat suit. Police believe a black four-door sedan was also involved.

No arrests have been made. Officers are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.