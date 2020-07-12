14 men arrested in human trafficking sting near Youngstown

The men arrested were charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro announced Monday that fourteen men are now in police custody following a single-day human trafficking operation.

The operation targeted individuals seeking to buy sex on the internet. The operation, which took place on Sunday, was conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department in cooperation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, a task force under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Yost said. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

The following individuals were arrested and charged with soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor:

Willie Daniels Jr., 37, Youngstown

Saad Elamin, 43, Campbell

Omar Farooq, 37, Hermitage, PA

Thomas Hendricks, 66, Salem

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 26, residence unknown

Harry Krause, 63, Youngstown

Matthew Lennington, 28, Cortland

James Lohmier, 38, Boardman

Nick Mymo, 37, Niles

Brian O’Nora, 57, Youngstown

David Shaffer, 46, Mineral Ridge

William Shaw Sr., 58, Moyock, NC

Brian Van Divner, 54, New Franklin

Johnny Young, 55, Youngstown