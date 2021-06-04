11 indicted, including 7 from Cincinnati, for distributing fentanyl

Each of the defendants faces up to life in prison.

CINCINNATI — A federal grand jury indicted 11 people, including seven from Cincinnati, for distributing fentanyl.

The DEA, FBI and Hamilton County authorities began their investigation in 2019. The investigation led to the seizure of 17 kilograms of fentanyl, 17 guns and more than $1 million in cash.

The fentanyl is estimated to be worth at least $1.1 million.

Those indicted are:

Gilberto Ojeda-Avila, 24, of Tolleson, Ariz.

Georgina Tapia-Llamas, 43, of Tolleson, Ariz.

Selma Valenzuela-Garibaldi, 41, of Pheonix

Kennth Eugene Green, 56, of Cincinnati

Richard Charles Sommerville II, 37, Cincinnati

Gabriel Thomas, 36, of Cincinnati

Nancy Osorio-Duarte, 41, of Phoenix

Tyree Cushan Yisrael, 29, of Cincinnati

Antonio Lamont Brumfield, 22, of Cincinnati

Chavez Foggie, 23, of Cininnati

Isis Allen, 29, of Cincinnati