11 indicted, including 7 from Cincinnati, for distributing fentanyl

CINCINNATI — A federal grand jury indicted 11 people, including seven from Cincinnati, for distributing fentanyl.
The DEA, FBI and Hamilton County authorities began their investigation in 2019. The investigation led to the seizure of 17 kilograms of fentanyl, 17 guns and more than $1 million in cash.
The fentanyl is estimated to be worth at least $1.1 million.
Those indicted are:
- Gilberto Ojeda-Avila, 24, of Tolleson, Ariz.
- Georgina Tapia-Llamas, 43, of Tolleson, Ariz.
- Selma Valenzuela-Garibaldi, 41, of Pheonix
- Kennth Eugene Green, 56, of Cincinnati
- Richard Charles Sommerville II, 37, Cincinnati
- Gabriel Thomas, 36, of Cincinnati
- Nancy Osorio-Duarte, 41, of Phoenix
- Tyree Cushan Yisrael, 29, of Cincinnati
- Antonio Lamont Brumfield, 22, of Cincinnati
- Chavez Foggie, 23, of Cininnati
- Isis Allen, 29, of Cincinnati
Each faces up to life in prison.