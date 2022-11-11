Police respond after 10-year-old allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' OLPH Catholic School 'with an AK-47'

Toledo police responded to the school and the child's home, where they did not locate any weapons.

Police responded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, a parochial school in south Toledo, on Wednesday after a 10-year-old allegedly made shooting threats against the school.

According to a Toledo police report, crews arrived at the school at approximately 4:44 p.m. and spoke with the principal who stated a 10-year-old student made threats to shoot up the school with an AK-47 firearm.

Police then responded to the child's home address where they spoke with his mother, who gave crews consent to search the residence.

Police did not locate any weapons. The child denied making any threats.

