CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old boy has died after being shot in Cleveland, Cleveland Police confirms to 3News.

According to 3News crews on scene, police were investigating the incident at an apartment building on the corner of East 97th and Newton Avenue. It's unclear what time the child was shot, but police arrived on the scene around 9:30 pm. The boy was rushed to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The shooting happened during an apparent birthday party. The female resident allowed her 16-year-old son to have a birthday party at the apartment, and later left to go to a nearby store. She heard about the shooting when she returned to the apartment.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy was shot inside the apartment, then two juveniles carried him outside and tried to flag down help.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

UPDATE 5:48 AM: Cleveland Fire originally told 3News that the boy was 10 years old.