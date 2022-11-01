x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

Police say the 1-year-old was given Narcan at the hospital and regained consciousness.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday.

Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old.

Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center before crews could arrive.

The mother told officers the child was outside with her 10-year-old son when he came in and told her the 1-year-old found a baggie outside and had put it into their mouth.

The 1-year-old then became unresponsive.

Police say the 1-year-old was given Narcan at the hospital and regained consciousness.

TPD's vice unit responded and opened an investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest. 

More local headlines from WTOL 11: 

RELATED: 23rd Drug Take Back Day aims to slow down opioid epidemic

RELATED: Toledo mother arrested, charged with 2021 toddler fentanyl overdose

More Videos

In Other News

Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

Before You Leave, Check This Out