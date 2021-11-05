Friday marks 1 year since a triple homicide at Parqwood Apartments

D'Angelo Porter pleaded not guilty to counts of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault. His trial is to start in January.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the night of the triple homicide, Nov. 5, 2020.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of a triple homicide in Toledo's Old West End.

Last year, three people were shot and killed at the Parqwood apartments near Parkwood and Bancroft.

A fourth person was also shot, but survived.

D'Angelo Porter was later was indicted on multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

Porter pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial begins in January.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office identified the three victims - one woman and two men.

Deanne Himon, 41, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Gary Witcher, 39, and Tyrone Uresey, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

All three deaths were ruled homicides.

According to police, crews initially were sent to Bancroft Street and Parkwood Avenue just after 5 p.m. Thursday after a call regarding a hit-skip accident came in.

The incident then continued down Parkwood, where a second call to 911 came in at 5:11 p.m. for shots fired at 2125 Parkwood. Investigators believe that both incidents are related.

When police arrived on the scene near Parqwood Apartments, not inside, four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead at the scene.