TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in an east Toledo home just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police found Joseph Cobb-Stewart, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Nevada Street and Parker Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A press released stated that the suspect, Gillame Lottery, 29, was taken into custody.

There have now been 21 homicides in Toledo this year.

Lottery has been charged with murder. He is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated.

MORE FROM WTOL:

4th man arrested in east Toledo homicide investigation

Three men charged, arrested in east Toledo homicide