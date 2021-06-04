1 person shot in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo Monday night.
The incident took place at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Freeman Street. One person was wounded in the shooting, Toledo police tell WTOL 11 on the scene. The victim's condition was not disclosed.
Police have taped off the scene and the intersection is closed.
It's unknown if a suspect or suspects are in custody at this time.
We have a crew on the scene working to bring you the latest. Stay tuned on air, online and on our free WTOL 11 News app for updates.