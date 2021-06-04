1 person shot in central Toledo

A shooting victim was rushed to the hospital from Auburn Ave. and Freeman St., officers tell our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo Monday night.

The incident took place at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Freeman Street. One person was wounded in the shooting, Toledo police tell WTOL 11 on the scene. The victim's condition was not disclosed.

Police have taped off the scene and the intersection is closed.

It's unknown if a suspect or suspects are in custody at this time.