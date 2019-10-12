SANDUSKY, Ohio — A judge issued $1 million bond for two suspects charged in the fatal stabbing of a Golden Corral employee.

Demetrius Hall, 28, and Tausha Patch, 33, were arraigned Tuesday in Sandusky Municipal Court. A judge issued $1 million bond each, according to Erie County Jail records.

Hall is facing murder charges in the death of 32-year-old Cevin Stanley, who was killed at the Milan Road Golden Corral restaurant Sunday night.

Police say Hall, who was a customer, and Stanley, who was an employee, got into an argument near closing time inside the restaurant. Stanley was ushered outside to calm down before Hall left the restaurant and stabbed him. Stanley died at the scene.

Hall and Patch fled the scene and were arrested Monday. Patch is charged with complicity to murder.

The Golden Corral restaurant was closed Monday to provide grief counseling to employees.

