1 man rushed to hospital with 'major trauma' following shooting on Norwich Road

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in south Toledo near Reynolds Elementary, which went on lockdown and delayed dismissal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma" on Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in south Toledo, Toledo fire confirmed.

A report of a shooting at Norwich Road came in around 3 p.m. Norwich Road is near Reynolds Elementary School in south Toledo.

Toledo Public Schools confirmed that Reynolds Elementary was on lockdown, which delayed dismissal by about 10 minutes. An all clear was given from Toledo police and students were released.

Toledo Fire and Rescue personnel confirmed that one man was shot and taken to a hospital via ambulance with "major trauma," though the injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, TPD said.

The shooting took place at the corner of Westgate and Norwich in front of Norwich Apartments. There were 15 cones at the scene, indicating 15 shell casings.