TOLEDO, Ohio — Two former pastors who were found guilty of taking part in a child sex trafficking scheme were sentenced Friday

Cordell Jenkins, who pleaded guilty to a nearly three-year sex-trafficking ring that involved a girl starting at age 14, was given a life sentence.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to sex trafficking children and sexual exploitation of children and obstructing an investigation into sex trafficking.

Jenkins formerly was a pastor at Abundant Life Ministries.

Kenneth Butler, 39, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years.

Judge Jack Zouhary sentenced Butler on charges of conspiracy to sex traffic a minor, obstructing an investigation into sex trafficking and two counts of sex trafficking children.

Butler, who was a pastor at the Kingdom Encounter Family Worship, had faced up to life in prison.

A total of three ex-pastors were involved in the sex-trafficking scheme.

Anthony Haynes

Lucas County jail

Anthony Haynes was found guilty in March of sexually exploiting and trafficking the 14-year-old girl.

Last month, Haynes' attorneys asked for a new trial. He is set to be sentenced, however, in June.

Haynes was found guilty of grooming, sexually exploiting and trafficking the girl after her mother introduced her to him at his church after the girl had already been previously abused.

