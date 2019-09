TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting on Elmdale Road on Wednesday morning, Toledo Police say. One suspect is in custody.

Police were called out just after 9 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 500 block of Elmdale. A man was found shot there and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A suspect was arrested a short time later after a brief foot pursuit. The names of the people involved have not yet been released.