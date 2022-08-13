Man critical after shooting at downtown Columbus nightclub

The shooting happened at the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in downtown Columbus.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, around 1:40 a.m., according to police.

Officers were working a special duty assignment and responded to a call of shots fired and found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Officers at the scene say the man who was shot is not expected to survive. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said two people were detained, but no official arrests have been made.