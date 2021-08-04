Crews fight fire at maintenance building at Secor Metropark

Officials say the building is a total loss.

BERKEY, Ohio — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire inside Secor Metropark on Central Ave. Thursday morning.

Crews say calls for the fire came in around 2 a.m. Multiple crews were at the scene of the fire which happened in the maintenance building at the metropark.

Crews say no one was injured, but the building is a total loss. The building holds equipment for the park, such as tractors and service vehicles.

A few pieces of equipment were able to be saved and the fire was contained to one building.

Wires are down due to the fire but there are no outages to neighboring homes. The battalion chief says there doesn't appear to be any hot spots and most of the crews have left.

Central Ave. is closed from Killburn to Herr due to the fire. Use Centennial to Sylvania to Killburn as a detour.