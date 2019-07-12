TOLEDO, Ohio — You'll likely be using that credit card this weekend. Fifth Third Bank offers some ways to stretch your dollar.

The bank recommends first finding a rewards card that fits your shopping patterns to earn the most points. For instance, maybe you fly a lot or eat at restaurants or buy groceries.

"Identifying a credit card to use that will help you earn those points while doing the things that you're normally doing anyway," said Anna Kolin with Fifth Third Bank.

Once you've identified that card, stick to using just that one. That way you avoid missing payments if you have a number of cards to keep track of.

Fifth Third also recommends staying away from store credit cards. They tend to have high interest rates.

"And again, the more cards that you have the more likely you are to miss payments and incur late fees on all of those. In addition to that, each one of those store credit cards is a hard inquiry on your credit, so your credit score starts to decline," said Kolin.

Fifth Third also recommends cashing in on current points to buy gifts. Also, use credit versus debit, which offers more protection against fraud.

The bank also has an app called "Dobot" that allows you to slowly transfer money from your checking or savings to a goal account so you can save for big purchases, potentially holiday shopping in 2020.

