Crash at I-280/I-75 split sends passenger to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash at the northbound I-280 and southbound I-75 split around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say driver Brandon Sutton, 26, was on NB I-280 approaching SB I-75 when he went off the road into a grassy area, hit a dirt embankment ramping and went airborne before coming to rest against a guardrail on the SB I-75 ramp to SB I-280.
Police say Sutton's front seat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital in critical condition. A back-seat passenger suffered serious injuries. Police say Sutton suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.