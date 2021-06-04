Crash at I-280/I-75 split sends passenger to hospital

Police say the front-seat passenger is the hospital in stable but critical condition. The back-seat passenger also suffered serious injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash at the northbound I-280 and southbound I-75 split around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say driver Brandon Sutton, 26, was on NB I-280 approaching SB I-75 when he went off the road into a grassy area, hit a dirt embankment ramping and went airborne before coming to rest against a guardrail on the SB I-75 ramp to SB I-280.