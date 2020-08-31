Class sessions in style! Crafty local mom swaps dining room table for school desks and themed decor

Charmella Smith got rid of her dining room table for the set-up and re-organized her kitchen to make space. The attention to detail is quite impressive!

TOLEDO, Ohio — With many districts going online to start the school year, parents are taking on a "part-time teacher" role this fall.

And one local mom is taking that role to the next level.

Charmella Smith turned her kitchen into a school classroom to make a pretty special place for her "students" to learn remotely this year.

"I figured if they're going to do a home school lesson, I would prefer them to feel like they're in a classroom setting, versus just sitting in our kitchen," said Smith.

Smith got rid of her dining room table for the set-up and re-organized her kitchen to make space. She says crafting comes natural to her, and a lot of her decorations were on sale or second-hand items. Some of her kids are learning virtually and others are taking classes in person. They were not surprised she got creative for the school year, as they are a pretty crafty family of seven.

"I feel like it could be something they could relate to, honestly I do so many arts and crafts with the kids anyways. Something that I do on the regular, I just try and make it as fun as possible!" she said.