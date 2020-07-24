Columbus City Council passes legislation to close bars, restaurants at 10 p.m.

The decision will go into effect Tuesday, July 28.

Columbus City Council has made the decision to restrict bars, restaurants and nightclubs to only be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

“We have a problem and that’s unacceptable,” City Council President Shannon Hardin said.

President Hardin says he realizes the decision is met with criticism by business owners but says this global pandemic is forcing council to make difficult decisions.

“We will follow the advice of our health officials and if our health officials are saying that it would be best for us to close down bars and restaurants that may act like a bar after a certain hour, then certainly council would consider it,” he said.

Businesses have been vocal against the decision.

Some have claimed cutting down hours will not only not slow the spread of COVID-19, but it could have a devastating impact on a business’s ability to bounce back, financially.

“We know that this health crisis is having an impact on businesses,” Hardin said. “It’s how can we support them as we have to take these steps.”