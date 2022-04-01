Concessions closed at all Ohio State athletic events

The Ohio State University announced Tuesday all concessions will be closed at all university-related athletic events but water will be available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced on Tuesday all concession stands will be closed at all university-related athletic events.

The university said fans will also not be allowed to bring food or water into the facilities, but water will be available.

The new measures come as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The department will continue to monitor and evaluate the policy as the state moves forward.

Fans are required to wear masks inside the facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.