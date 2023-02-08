Perrysburg to take down Woodlands Park playground; cites age and safety concerns

The city is expected to replace the old structure with a new, inclusive playground beginning in the spring, with an anticipated completion date of June 30.

The city of Perrysburg announced in a press release on Wednesday that work to take down playground equipment at Woodlands Park would begin the week of Feb. 13, citing the structure's condition.

According to city officials, the playground's age and the limited availability of replacement parts have compromised the safety of the equipment. Missions International of America, a non-profit organization, will be responsible for removing the playground equipment, cleaning it and re-installing it during a mission trip to Haiti, a representative said.

The city is expected to replace the old structure with a new, inclusive playground beginning in the spring, with an anticipated completion date of June 30.

The Woodlands Park playground is the third Perrysburg playground to be taken down in recent months. In December, playground equipment at Municipal and Bicentennial parks was taken down. City officials said they will receive replacement equipment by June 30.

The city reminded residents and visitors that playground equipment remains available at Three Meadows, Rivercrest, Eisenhower and Rotary parks.

Per a press release, city officials are using $1.3 million dollars provided by The American Rescue Plan Act to fund new playground construction.