TOLEDO, Ohio — A women's empowerment charity that offers free services to the community is asking for school supplies donations, so they can keep helping those in need find a "light at the end of the tunnel."

Sisters in Power is behind many programs that serve those in need of support in the Toledo area, including a few cancer support groups, NA meetings, Single Mom's club, Parenting 101, Girl Code (for girls K-12), Diaper Pantry — to name a few.

"I hope that somebody takes out of it to be a friend, to be a supporter, to be there for people who went through just everything. Nobody should do it alone," Sisters in Power founder Channel King said.

If you are interested in making a monetary donation, you can do it through any Glass City Federal Credit Union in the name of Sisters In Power or you can mail it to:

Sisters in Power Inc.

1509 Brook Park Drive #8

Toledo, Ohio, 43612

The charity is also accepting Michaels' gift cards so they can buy girl's planners that usually go for $20 to $27 each.

Sisters in Power is looking for the following products:

Children's clothing in any size;

Baby diapers in size newborn to size 6 for Diaper Pantry;

Notebook paper;

Pencils;

Pens;

Folders;

Crayons, color pencils, scissors, markers;

Glue, glue sticks;

Construction paper;

Notebooks;

Storage bins (small 40 Quart or smaller)

Printer paper;

Printer ink for Epson-212 (color and black so girls can print out assignments and research);

You can contact the organization by calling 419 984 2799, email them at sistersinpower@yahoo.com or head over to their website.