Whitehouse Inn announces return to 'regular business hours' after fire last month

After an outpouring of community support for the popular local restaurant, the Whitehouse Inn is preparing to reopen.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage of the Whitehouse Inn fire that aired on March 25, 2023.

After a building fire caused The Whitehouse Inn, a popular local restaurant, to close its doors for several weeks, the business announced it would reopen in less than a week.

In a post made to the Whitehouse Inn Facebook page, business owners said the restaurant would resume "regular business hours" on Monday, April 17. The fire, which occurred on March 22, left the building with damages requiring significant repair work.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire, but Deputy Fire Chief Jason Francis told WTOL 11 on the scene the incident could have been worse if not for workers who were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

After the fire, the community expressed an outpouring of support to owners Tony and Marcy Fronk, who purchased the business 20 years ago.

"The Mayor (Don Atkinson) called me twice. He called me in the morning, he called me (Wednesday) afternoon. 'What do you need? What do you need?'" Tony told WTOL 11 last month.

Other restaurants, like Local Thyme, offered a helping hand to the Fronks as they grappled with what to do next.

In addition to monetary donations, the restaurant was partially reopened the weekend of March 24 for bar service-only, with all proceeds going directly back to Whitehouse Inn employees who were out of work due to the fire.

