Whitehouse Inn update: Bar to reopen Friday at 3 p.m., proceeds to benefit employees

After Wednesday's fire, a local favorite is partially reopening to benefit employees.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — After the Whitehouse Inn sustained damage in a fire Wednesday, the restaurant is opening partially Friday to support employees while the historic building and family-owned business works to reopen.

Per a Facebook post, the Whitehouse Inn will open its bar only at 3 p.m. on Friday for drinks and snacks, with all proceeds going to employees while they wait to return to full operations.

Since the fire, the Whitehouse community has extended its support for the business, which owner Tony Fronk purchased more than 20 years ago.

"The Mayor (Don Atkinson) called me twice. He called me in the morning, he called me (Wednesday) afternoon. 'What do you need? What do you need?'" Fronk said.

Other restaurants, like Local Thyme, offered a helping hand to Fronk as he grappled with what to do next.

For another way to support the WhiteHouse Inn, visit Fronk's other restaurant, Crust Pizzeria. Donations can be made by contacting Fronk through the Whitehouse Inn Facebook page.

After Wednesday's fire, the restaurant posted on Facebook that it will not be fully reopened for the "coming weeks."

Fronk said the kitchen fire was not a serious fire and no one was hurt, but there was a lot of damage. He said current estimates by insurance and health inspections project a couple of weeks of closure for the community staple.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Francis said the incident could have been worse, but workers were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

The health department will have the final say on when the restaurant can reopen.