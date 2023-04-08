The delights of pumpkin spice: Where to find the coveted latte in northwest Ohio

Loved by some, loathed by others, pumpkin spice lattes are in everyone's vernacular. Here's where you can get one of your own in northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Love it or loathe it, it's that time of year. Here's when and where you can snag a much sought-after pumpkin spice latte in northwest Ohio, as well as a selection of the available menu items.

The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg - Available year round

Black Kite Coffee in the Old West End, Toledo - Date TBD

Brew House in Maumee and downtown Toledo - Now available

Spiced pumpkin latte

Caramel apple butter latte

The Flying Joe in Perrysburg and downtown Toledo - Now available

Pumpkin spice latte

Pumpkin chai

Pumpkin pie mimosa

Georgette's in Maumee - Now available

Grindhrs Co. in downtown Toledo - Now available

Caramel apple butter cold brew

Pumpkin spice cold brew

Pumpkin spice latte

Grounds for Thought in Bowling Green - Now available

Juniper Brewing Company in Bowling Green - Now available, coffee bar open before 6 p.m.

Pumpkin spice latte

Caramel apple cider

Chumpkin (chai and pumpkin) latte

Maddie & Bella's in Perrysburg and downtown Toledo - Early September

Onyx Cafe in Toledo - Date TBD, likely mid-September

Way Maker's in Grand Rapids - Now available

Pumpkin spice latte with pumpkin pie cold foam

This list will be updated.