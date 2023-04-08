The delights of pumpkin spice: Where to find the coveted latte in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Love it or loathe it, it's that time of year. Here's when and where you can snag a much sought-after pumpkin spice latte in northwest Ohio, as well as a selection of the available menu items.
The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg - Available year round
Black Kite Coffee in the Old West End, Toledo - Date TBD
Brew House in Maumee and downtown Toledo - Now available
- Spiced pumpkin latte
- Caramel apple butter latte
The Flying Joe in Perrysburg and downtown Toledo - Now available
- Pumpkin spice latte
- Pumpkin chai
- Pumpkin pie mimosa
Georgette's in Maumee - Now available
Grindhrs Co. in downtown Toledo - Now available
- Caramel apple butter cold brew
- Pumpkin spice cold brew
- Pumpkin spice latte
Grounds for Thought in Bowling Green - Now available
Juniper Brewing Company in Bowling Green - Now available, coffee bar open before 6 p.m.
- Pumpkin spice latte
- Caramel apple cider
- Chumpkin (chai and pumpkin) latte
Maddie & Bella's in Perrysburg and downtown Toledo - Early September
Onyx Cafe in Toledo - Date TBD, likely mid-September
Way Maker's in Grand Rapids - Now available
- Pumpkin spice latte with pumpkin pie cold foam
This list will be updated.
