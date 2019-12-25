TOLEDO, Ohio — Artsy workshops, the Stanley Cup, ventriloquism... the list goes on. These are all just some of the things you can experience this weekend. Keep reading for your Go 419 Must-do Rundown.

THURSDAY

The Great Art Escape | Toledo Museum of Art | Starts at 10 a.m.

The Great Art Escape Returns to the Toledo Museum of Art, with a bunch of fun activities and performances kicking off Dec. 26 and will keep going until the 29th, and will resume Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. These activities include music and dance performances, Dutch organ concerts, glassblowing demonstrations, glass art workshops, family center activities, drawing in the galleries, and more.

Peristyle performances include Aha! Indian Dance, El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folkorico, JP Dynasty, the Ardan Academy of Irish Dance, and the Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra.

Dutch organ concerts will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Gallery 24 each day of the Great Art Escape except Sunday when there will only be a 1 p.m. concert.

Admission to the Toledo Museum of Art is free. Parking is also free for Museum members and $8 for nonmembers.

To view the full schedule of events, click here

Fluid Acrylic Pouring Workshop | The Art Supply Depo | 3-5 p.m.

Feeling a little creative? Well explore that creative impulse over at the art supply depo with this fun and unique workshop, where you'll learn the ins and outs of Acrylic Pouring. The instructor will demonstrate the "Dirty Pour, Ribbon Pour, and Swirly Pour" methods as well as provide recipes and instructions in a hand out to take home for future experimentation.

This workshop costs $45 , open to all adults and teens 14 + , ages 10 - 13 welcome with additional adult registration. All materials provided. Each student will get a 9x12" canvas, paints and all other materials required to create one pour painting in class. Please come dressed for mess. Because the canvas needs to fully set up and dry, students will need to come back 3-7 after class to pick up their painting.

the art supply depo

FRIDAY

Party Like Gatsby: Roaring 20s Dance | Monroe Swing & Ballroom Company | 7-11 p.m.

Prepare to enter the 20s again and head on over to Monroe for an evening of dancing, music, and all the elegance the 1920s had to offer.Live swing music will be provided by the fabulous Monroe Big Band, starting at 8:30 p.m. Vintage attire is encouraged!

Doors open for this event at 7 p.m. and there is a beginner swing dance lesson at 7:30 p.m. for those who need a little how-to session before dancing the night away! This venue is on the third floor of an older building with no elevator, so plan accordingly.

Tickets are $15 for pre-sale and $18 at the door. To pre-order please submit payments via Venmo (search "Monroe Swing" and enter 9327 when prompted) or Paypal.

Toledo Walleye vs. Wheeling Nailers | Huntington Center | 7-10 p.m.

The Walleye are in town this weekend with all the fun that goes along with it! This weekend's games will be extra special as the Toledo Walleye have teamed up with Love Your Melon for special ticket packages that include game admission and a Love Your Melon Hat, all for $45.

Love Your Melon is dedicated to providing a hat to every child in America that is battling pediatric cancer. 50% of net profit from all LYM products is given to the Love Your Melon Fund to support their nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer.

You can learn more and buy ticket packages here.

SATURDAY

Frosty Glass Workshop | Toledo Museum of Art | Noon, 1 p.m. , 2 p.m.

This fun workshop is back again for the second year at the great art escape! This is great for all ages and in this workshop participants will apply stickers and decals to a clear glass or mug that will be frosted to reveal your own unique design.

The cost is $20 for Museum members and $25 for nonmembers and includes one child and an accompanying adult. Advance registration can be done at here.

If you can't make it out Saturday, you have more opportunities on Sunday at noon, 1 p.m., or 2 p.m.

Jeff Dunham: Seriously | Huntington Center | 5 p.m.

Jeff Dunham will be in town Saturday night and he's bringing his comedic companions with him! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. You can score your tickets to see this hilarious show here.

Elton John Tribute | Hollywood Casino | 8 - 9:30 p.m.

Transport back to the days of big hair and outrageous clothes of the 70's era as Craig Meyers & The Rocket Band creates a spectacular musical journey celebrating the decades of chart-topping hits of music legend Sir Elton John. Enjoy classic songs “Benny and the Jets”, “Philadelphia Freedom,” and “Crocodile Rock” at 8PM in the H Lounge. FREE ADMISSION!

Learn more here.

SUNDAY

TRRC December Dash | Maumee Indoor Theatre | 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

After all the holiday indulgences, now is great time to lace up your running shoes and head over to Maumee for the December Dash. Registration, start, and finish are all at the Maumee Indoor Theatre. There will various awards given out, as well as movie afterwards. Water, sports drink, bananas, hot chocolate, carrot cake, and some other treats will be provided after the race.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.,the kids race starts at 9:00 a.m., and the 5.3 Mile Race starts at 9:15 a.m. Race Day entry fee: $10 for TRRC members & $15 for non-members. The link to the registration form is here.

Stanley Cup Appearance: Walleye vs. Cyclones | Huntington Center | 7-10 p.m.

The Fish are home and up against the Cincinnati Cyclones, but the game is only part of the excitement planned for the night! The most recognized sports trophy in North America, the Stanley Cup will be on display for fans to view and take a picture. Get your tickets here.

This will also be the second Love Your Melon night, you can purchase a Love Your Melon ticket package here.

Don't let all the fun stop here, every Sunday there is a post-game open skate after the game. A few of the Walleye players will head back on the ice to skate with the fans! You can bring your own skates or rent them at the Huntington Center for $5. Skaters can lace up in The Aquarium. Open Skate will last approximately one hour.

