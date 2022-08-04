Wear Blue Day is April 13 | How you can support Lucas County Children Services

April 13 is "Wear Blue Day." The goal is to raise awareness that child abuse continues to impact our youth, and that everyone plays a role in keeping kids safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 1,750 Lucas County children were confirmed to have been victims of child abuse or neglect in Lucas County last year, and WTOL 11 is teaming up with Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) to raise awareness.

Wednesday, April 13 marks the 11th year consecutive year for Wear Blue Day. The campaign calls on citizens who live, work, play and attend school in Lucas County to post a picture of themselves wearing blue to the LCCS Facebook page with the hashtag #OhioWearsBlue.

The goal is to bring attention to the fact that child abuse continues to impact youth in our community, and that everyone plays a role in keeping kids safe.

Supporters interested in receiving a “Wear Blue” poster can request an electronic file by submitting their contact information on the LCCS website.

LCCS averaged 993 calls a month in 2021 from people concerned about the well-being of a child. By the end of the year, the organization had screened in, or investigated, more than 4,800 cases, involving 6,375 children. By December 31, 2021, it served more than 13,500 children from nearly 5,300 families.