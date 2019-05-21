TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a big night for T-Town hockey: The Walleye had the chance to make some history tonight, but instead they will head to game seven against the Tulsa Oilers.

Despite Monday's loss, fans are confident the Walleye will get it done and make it to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time ever.

Fans were eager to watch their boys hit the ice. They know the final series is within reach and if anyone deserves it, it's the fish.

"We are going to make history tonight,” Maria Andrews, a Walleye fan from Wauseon, said.



Toledo Walleye fans hoped for a win that would take them to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time since the Storm days back in the 90s.



"I think the walleye are going to win," Ryland Yarmboon, a young Walleye fan, said.



"Dan Watson has said it many times protect home ice,” Chris Higgs, a dedicated Walleye fan, recalled. “Win it for the fans. Tonight, they are going to prove it.”

“They are pumped up,” Kim Kowalinski, Toledo hockey fan, said. “They're going to win."



Fans were confident because they believe this team is dominant when they are in the Huntington center on home ice.



"I think the one crowd definitely plays a factor in it,” Shawn Collins, Walleye fan from Fostoria, said. “Obviously, game three when they went out there was kind of a new environment for them and stuff, they got adjusted to it and I think you saw that in game five and hopefully they can finish it off in six tonight."



Win or lose these fans have faith in this team. They showed up big time packing the area rooting for the fish. They hung on every play cheering louder as the game continued. It's an atmosphere unlike any other.



"Everybody just has always loved Toledo hockey,” Matt Simpson, Toledo hockey fan since the sports arena days, said. “It's a tradition that carries on for generations."



Most importantly, we're not even biased: Toledo's been ranked time and time again as the best minor league fan base. It even shows to those who just recently moved into the area.



"I just moved here in July and I immediately got into them,” Jessica Setter said. “Because you come here, you see everyone enthralled in it you see that kind of fan base movement you just kind of want to be a part of it."



Toledo fans maybe crazy, but they are crazy with passion for the Walleye and whatever comes next!

Game seven will be in Tulsa on Wednesday. The winner will head to the conference finals.