'Let's play': learn about video game design at Imagination Station

In addition to its special exhibit, the interactive science center is offering a game design day camp.

Imagination Station has opened 'Game Changers' a special interactive exhibit engaging with the past, present and future of video games.

The science and technology children's museum opened their new display to the public on July 14. As an increasingly popular form of entertainment, video games incorporate engineering, art, design and technology, fitting with Imagination Station's broader themes.

Per Imagination Station's website, the exhibit will display aspects of 120 highly influential games, including classics like Pac-Man and Space Invaders as well as newer creations like Angry Birds. Some games, such as Super Mario Bros., can even be played in the exhibit.

Visitors can learn about the development of video games through displays of concept artwork, scripts, level design and music. There will also be an opportunity for museum-goers to design their own 8-bit video game character on a large-scale pixel wall.

'Game Changers' also anticipates the future of the video game industry. According to their website, some of their displays include augmented and virtual reality technologies demonstrating the potential changes in the industry to come.

In addition to the exhibit, Imagination Station is offering a video game design day camp on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 as a part of their Think Tank workshop series.

The day camp is aimed at children aged nine and older and includes instruction about game design and circuitry. Participants will create their own custom game controller and receive kid-friendly circuit boards to use during the day camp. Over the two-day event, participants will create three different video games using drag-and-drop coding.