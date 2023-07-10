'Allie is home!': Family provides update on 7-year-old struck in Hilliard Fourth of July parade

A family friend said Allie has made significant progress with her healing.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Allie Harris, the 7-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle during the Fourth of July parade in Hilliard, is finally home after recovering in the hospital for more than a week.

She suffered more than a dozen broken bones, internal bleeding and other injuries when she fell off a trailer and was run over by it last week. She was hospitalized at Nationwide Children's Hospital following the incident.

A family friend said Allie has made significant progress with her healing. Earlier this week, Allie underwent her first reconstructive surgery for her injuries.

"It's unimaginably positive, her progress," the friend said. "It's such a relief to have Allie home and walking and talking and eating and making funny jokes.”

She was able to go home Saturday, and while she still has a long road of follow-up appointments ahead, her family says her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

As she now settles in back at home, the family requested privacy during the transition.

There are several ways to help Allie and her family:

The family has set up a dotstot.org site and partnered with local Hilliard businesses to collect donations to assist with the medical expenses.

Lastly, you can donate to a GoFundMe set up by family friend Jamie Berning on behalf of Allie's family.

