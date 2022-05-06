Uber Eats delivery driver dragged by car during robbery in Akron

The delivery driver was dragged 50 feet.

Example video title will go here for this video

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story.

Akron police were called to the 700 block of Rocky Brook Drive on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report that an Uber Eats delivery driver had been robbed.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old driver was hurt after an unknown woman stole her car. The victim told police that she briefly left her car running and unattended in the parking lot as she was delivering an order to an apartment complex.

The delivery driver returned to her car and found a female sitting behind the wheel. The car owner reached for the door handle, the suspect took off and dragged the victim about 50 feet.

The delivery driver was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries to her arms.

The delivery driver's 2008 Chevrolet Impala was found a couple of hours later. The suspect is described as a Black female in her early to mid-20s who was last wearing a head scarf and a black shirt.