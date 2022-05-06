Uber Eats delivery driver dragged by car during robbery in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story.
Akron police were called to the 700 block of Rocky Brook Drive on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report that an Uber Eats delivery driver had been robbed.
When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old driver was hurt after an unknown woman stole her car. The victim told police that she briefly left her car running and unattended in the parking lot as she was delivering an order to an apartment complex.
The delivery driver returned to her car and found a female sitting behind the wheel. The car owner reached for the door handle, the suspect took off and dragged the victim about 50 feet.
The delivery driver was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries to her arms.
The delivery driver's 2008 Chevrolet Impala was found a couple of hours later. The suspect is described as a Black female in her early to mid-20s who was last wearing a head scarf and a black shirt.
More Akron coverage from WKYC:
- Strasburg-Franklin wins OHSAA Division IV softball championship with thrilling 3-2 victory over Lincolnview
- Triway beats Jonathan Alder 2-1 to win OHSAA Division II softball championship
- 17-year-old found killed near Akron's I Promise School
- Akron chief prosecutor says office 'zealously trying to coordinate' with others to consider hate crime charges in Andrew Walls assault case
- Mother charged after two children killed in Akron house fire
- LeBron James becomes first active billionaire in the NBA
- World War II veteran from Akron returning to France for the first time since 1945
- Canton man found guilty of killing 2 people with car, including toddler; could face death penalty
- U.S. Marshals arrest father, son wanted for the death of 15-year-old boy in Akron
- Look: LeBron James visits his I Promise School in Akron
- 15-year-old boy shot and killed following 'altercation' in Akron
- Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issues statement on gun violence following Uvalde, Texas school shooting
- 2 children dead after house fire in Akron
- Akron Public Schools Board unanimously approves diversity, equity, and inclusion English curriculum