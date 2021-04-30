Training begins for Toledo Fire & Rescue recruits | 'Most diverse recruit class in some time,' fire chief says

Fire Class #294 underwent orientation Friday morning at Owens Community College.

TOLEDO, Ohio — April 30 marks day one of six months of training for recruits at the Toledo Fire & Rescue Training Academy.

They're beginners now but under the training of experienced crews they'll gain the experience to become the ultimate professionals.

They'll be in the fire academy for six months which includes 13 weeks of fire training followed by 12 weeks of emergency medical training where they'll deal with the worst of the worst.

"We'll deal with people who are in life and death situations and it will be their responsibility to mitigate that emergency and give them a second chance of life," said Battalion Chief Mike Benadum, a Chief of Training at TFRD's Training Bureau. "There's no greater responsibility than that."

These recruits make up the most diverse class the fire department has had in sometime: 13 women (two Black/African American, two Hispanic/Latino and nine White/Caucasian) and 37 men (one Asian, one Lebanese, 16 Black/African American, five Hispanic/Latino and 14 White/Caucasian) of various races and ethnicities.

“I’m very proud of the recruitment efforts that have yielded such a diverse recruit class. This is the most diverse recruit class the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has ever achieved without a court order," said Fire Chief Brian Byrd. “I would like to thank the many community partners including the University of Toledo, Owens Community College, Toledo Public Schools as well as our community leaders, organizations and businesses who have supported our recruitment efforts."

The recruits will experience discomfort now, but by the end, they'll be one strong cohesive team.

"No matter what you look like, no matter what your background is, the color is your uniform," Byrd said.