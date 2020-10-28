Toledo police downsizing annual '12 Kids of Christmas' event

This year, the police department partnered with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities to help take care of 12 families.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are downsizing an annual, holiday tradition because of COVID-19, although the force is still making sure kids in Lucas County will have a holly, jolly Christmas.

Sgt. Joseph Okos started the "12 Kids of Christmas" event 13 years ago. Since then, officers took hundreds of at-risk children to meet Santa, go on a $100 shopping spree and out for breakfast and lunch.

Toledo police say it helps kids get to know officers in their community.

"Typically our involvement with these children is in a bad way. They see us come in and taking mom and dad away or taking them away. They get to see us for what we are. We're just people who have a job to do and we get to come in to help out our community in the way we like to," Okos said.

This year, the police department partnered with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities to help take care of 12 families.

They'll also help 30 children at Brightside academies.

"In my will, I have named someone who's supposed to take over this program so if I'm not gonna let death beat me, I'm not gonna let COVID beat me," Okos said.

Instead of going to Meijer to shop themselves this year, the kids will write a letter to Santa, officers will receive the letters and then a team of volunteers will buy the gifts.

The presents will be delivered on December 18th.

To donate or to find out more information on this year’s 12 Kids of Christmas, visit www.feetstreet.org or https://www.facebook.com/FOTS.org.