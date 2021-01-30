x
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting drive-through food distribution events week of Feb. 1

Non-contact distributions will take place from Monday to Friday in Toledo and Sylvania. The Ohio National Guard will be assisting as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video originally aired Jan. 19, 2021.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is set to hold several food box distribution events in Toledo and Sylvania beginning Feb. 1.

With the support of the Ohio National Guard, the food bank will distribute food boxes to those in need at the events. The distribution events are non-contact and boxes will be loaded into the trunk of your vehicle.

To pre-register, follow the links below or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.

DISTRIBUTION EVENTS:

