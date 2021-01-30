Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting drive-through food distribution events week of Feb. 1

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video originally aired Jan. 19, 2021.
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is set to hold several food box distribution events in Toledo and Sylvania beginning Feb. 1.
With the support of the Ohio National Guard, the food bank will distribute food boxes to those in need at the events. The distribution events are non-contact and boxes will be loaded into the trunk of your vehicle.
To pre-register, follow the links below or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.
DISTRIBUTION EVENTS:
- Monday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607
- Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue Toledo, OH 43608
- Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon
- Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Avenue Toledo, OH 43615
- Thursday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sylvania Area Family Services - 5440 Marshall Rd Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Friday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street Toledo, OH 43604