Toledo man giving back and lifting up others in his neighborhood honored with WTOL 11's 'Leaders in Action award

Isaac Miles pays it forward by teaching GED classes and working to interrupt violence in the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Isaac Miles wasn't looking for recognition. He wasn't waiting for someone to notice his work as a local GED instructor, or as a City of Toledo violence interrupter.

But we did.

And so did a number of other people who nominated him for this month's WTOL 11 Leaders in Action Award.

The written nominations spoke of Miles' selflessness, his initiative, and his commitment to his hometown.

“Helping my community get out of their situation - that’s the biggest part about it," said Miles, who is paying it forward by teaching the same GED classes he once took.

"I come from the inner city. I know what it takes," he said. "I know how hard it is to get out of this situation, especially when everything is in place for you to fail. So just helping my people, helping the city, is just a big thing for me.”

On Tuesday, WTOL 11 surprised Isaac and his GED class at the Fredrick Douglass Community Center with a plaque, balloons, and cookies. The room was dimly lit -- something that will be remedied in the weeks to come thanks to grant money from the city of Toledo. There were books on top of the long tables being used as desks. There were long sheets of paper posted to the walls, filled with notes and instruction for the day. Miles said he grew up on the streets of Toledo and that if change for the better was going to happen, he was going to be a part of it.

"I moved to Texas for a year and seen my potential because I was always in environments where everybody wasn’t doing the best things," Miles said. "So once they took me out of that environment, I was able to see my potential and blossom from there.”

In addition to his role as a violence interrupter -- a job established last year in Toledo as a means of deterring a high number of homicides and rash of gun violence -- Miles embraces how he can also reach people in the classroom.

“Ah, it’s amazing, man," Miles said. "Especially working with adults, letting them know that they have the ability. I work with GED so it's a lot of people dropped out of school not knowing that they were capable of it. So just showing them that, you know, you can do it. I come from that. I started in GED classes. That was the first thing I did. And ever since I got my GED my life has went straight to the top. I work in the office with the mayor. My highest qualification is a GED. I think that’s big.”

Miles said he takes pride in being able to reach people who see and know he's been there, that he understands what they're going through on a daily basis.

“That’s how I reach them. You know. I look like them. Talk like them. Came from the same place a lot of times so I show them that you can do it. I did it. I used to think that I was never able to do that, so that was big.”

Once again, it was never about the recognition. It was never about being noticed. But for one day, Miles said it was nice.

"This is all new to me. So, I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m caught off guard. I’m proud of myself. Cause I know where I come from. I didn’t think I would be where I’m at today.”

