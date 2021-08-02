x
Toledo Library branches giving away hats and gloves this week

1,200 sets to be distributed thanks to donation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is giving away hat and glove sets this week at several area branches.

Hats and gloves fit adults, but children are also welcome. 1,200 sets will be distributed, one per person.

The effort is a result of a donation by Susan Conda with support from members of the Library Legacy Foundation board of directors.

"We know there is a great need this time of year and we're honored to be able to help our community in any way, and we're so thankful for Susan Conda for making this happen,” Toledo Library Executive Director Jason Kucsma said.

Hats and gloves will be available while supplies last at seven branches: Birmingham, Lagrange, Locke, Kent, Main Library, Mott, and South.