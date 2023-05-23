Toledo Lucas County Public Library among only 4 libraries nationally to receive award

The award was given to only 4 libraries and 4 museums nationwide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will join 182 other institutions as a winner of a prestigious national award, one only eight other organizations received this year.

TLCPL received a National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), an honor for which only 15 U.S. libraries were finalists and four received.

IMLS, a national organization dedicated to supporting U.S. archival institutions, began issuing the award annually in 1996. The National Medal is the highest award offered to a library or museum for contributions to their communities, according to the IMLS website.

In 2023, they awarded the medal to four libraries and four museums, of which TLCPL was one.

"To the IMLS judges, the Toledo Library stood out because they saw no matter what our community needs, we found a way to deliver those services," a TLCPL spokesperson said in a video announcement Tuesday.

On Tuesday, IMLS announced the full list of winners, which include the following institutions:

Libraries:

Kuskokwim Consortium Library (Bethel, AK)

LA County Library (Los Angeles, CA)

Long Branch Free Public Library (Long Branch, NJ)

Toledo Lucas County Public Library (Toledo, OH)

Museums:

Center of Science and Industry (COSI) (Columbus, OH)

Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum (Buffalo, WY)

Museum of Discovery and Science (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Riverside Art Museum (Riverside, CA)

An award ceremony for the honor will be held at the White House in July.

