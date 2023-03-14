City of Toledo hiring lifeguards, pool staff ahead of summer season

The Department of Parks and Youth Services is hiring several positions for the 2023 summer season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is hiring lifeguards and other pool staff positions ahead of the summer season, which begins May 27.

According to a press release, the Toledo Department of Parks and Youth Services is seeking applicants for several positions, with an hourly pay range from $12 to $18 for select positions:

Pool managers: $18/hour

Lifeguards: $16/hour

Cashiers: $15/hour

Recreation Facility Assistant: $12/hour

City officials said all skill levels are welcome to apply for the positions, and will offer free lifeguard certification to successful applicants.

Lifeguard applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 16 years of age (may be 15 at the time of the training class)

Average to above-average swimmer

Must pass the lifeguard course

In order to take the American Red Cross Lifeguarding class, participants must meet several prerequisites, including the ability to swim 300 yards, tread water and retrieve a brick from the pool floor.

In 2022, city officials initially struggled to staff enough lifeguards for the season. By peak season, the department had hired enough lifeguards, but continued to accept applications throughout the season.

To apply for any of the positions, click here.

