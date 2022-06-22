Toledo pool attendance numbers double during summer heat

The city has recruited enough lifeguards to staff all the pools that have no maintenance issues, but applications are still being accepted.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the summer heat continues in Toledo, city officials are preparing for pool attendance to pick up even more than it already has.

Numbers from the city indicate attendance nearly doubled last week from the previous weeks at most city pools.

"I think it's busy every season. we open up in the summertime and kids are off of school. It's something for kids to do, keeps them off the streets, busy and active" Roosevelt Pool Lifeguard Manager Ivra McCorry said.

All six of Toledo's pools are open every day from noon to 6 p.m., except Jamie Farr Pool which is closed for maintenance reasons.

Similar to last summer, the city was recruiting lifeguards up until the last minute. Toledo lifeguards make $16 an hour, which many veteran guards say is the most they’ve ever made.

Roosevelt Pool Manager Joseph Belcher said the pool has gotten busy fast this season and neighborhood kids often see the lifeguards as more than just someone watching over the water.

"They come up here a lot, they look up to most lifeguards here," Belcher said. "They want to be a lifeguard when they get older so it's fun to have them up here and they learn how to swim. And then later on in the years, they come here to be lifeguards."

While the city has enough lifeguards to operate all the pools they can, applications for the summer are still being accepted.

Those interested in applying to be a lifeguard at Toledo city pools must meet three requirements:

Must be at least 15 years of age at the time of the class.

Average to above-average swimmer.

Must pass a lifeguard course.