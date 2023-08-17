Toledo church holding school supply giveaway event for students in need

The book bag giveaway event begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Galliers Park.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local church is making sure students in the area have school supplies when heading back to class by holding a book bag giveaway this weekend.

Pastor Thomas Bell of Greater Love Fellowship Baptist Church invites the community and anyone in need to come out on Sunday, Aug. 20, for an outdoor Back to Class prayer service and giveaway event.

This is the second year the church has hosted the giveaway. Last year, they noticed an amazing turnout and wanted to bring it back this year with the hopes of continuing this tradition every year.

This event is more than just a book bag giveaway, it’s also to honor Richard Thomas - the man who came up with this idea for the event and who passed away earlier this year.

“He [Thomas] didn’t get a chance to be with us. It broke the church's heart, but when I told them that I would like to keep his legacy going and honor of him, they were on board, and here we are,” said Pastor Bell.

The church has a goal to give away 100 book bags during the event. They are also looking for donations. If you are interested in showing your support, you can drop off book bags or school supplies the morning of the event.

The book bag giveaway begins at 11 a.m. following the prayer service at Galliers Park on the corner of Putnam Street and W. Delaware Avenue in central Toledo.