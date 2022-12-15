WTOL 11, TEGNA Foundation award 2022 grants to 3 local non-profit organizations

Northwest Ohio non-profits received grants from the TEGNA Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, Cherished Friends of Ahava and Hope in Fostoria have been awarded grants from the TEGNA Foundation.

A total of $16,000 dollars was given to the local charities. This year's recipients received their grants at an event at WTOL 11 Thursday.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo plan to use the TEGNA Foundation grant to help with operating expenses in the agency's mission to provide a safe space for Toledo youth to achieve academically, live a healthy lifestyle and develop good character.

Director of Development and Communications Billy Mann thanked the foundation for supporting the clubs' work to provide support to the city's youth.

Cherished Friends of Ahava, which provides free spa treatments for cancer patients, offers an opportunity for people going through cancer treatment to be pampered and restored.

Often a day of facials, massage, manicures and pedicures can help cancer patients feel cared for and revived, Vice President Linda Chambers said.

Hope in Fostoria, which works to increase awareness and prevention of opioid addiction, plans to use the TEGNA Foundation grant to fund programs that incentivize young people to stay away from drugs.

As a part of the Drug Free Clubs of America, Hope in Fostoria encourages young people to live drug-free lives by providing support and mentorship, President Bernie Dickson said.

Mann praised the work of the region's non-profits for their collective efforts to improve the Toledo area.

"We're all part of the network to help build up the community in Toledo," he said.

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors.

If you would like to apply for a TEGNA Foundation grant, check out the application process here.